This below ₹100 L&T Group stock hits 52-week high post Q3 results1 min read . Updated: 16 Jan 2023, 11:39 AM IST
- L&T Finance Holdings shares surged to hit a 52-week high level of ₹98 apiece on the BSE in early deals
Shares of L&T Finance Holdings surged up to 5% to hit a 52-week high level of ₹98 apiece on the BSE in Monday's trading session after the company on Friday reported a 39% jump in net income to ₹454 crore for the December 2022 quarter, driven by record retail loan sales. The key profitability gauge net interest margin (NIM) and fee income rose 70 bps to 8.80% whereas Retail NIM and fees reached 11.38%, up 25 bps.
