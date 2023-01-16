Shares of L&T Finance Holdings surged up to 5% to hit a 52-week high level of ₹98 apiece on the BSE in Monday's trading session after the company on Friday reported a 39% jump in net income to ₹454 crore for the December 2022 quarter, driven by record retail loan sales. The key profitability gauge net interest margin (NIM) and fee income rose 70 bps to 8.80% whereas Retail NIM and fees reached 11.38%, up 25 bps.

The non-banking lender in the earnings stated said that the highest-ever quarterly retail loan sales had its retail portfolio mix rising to 64% of the total loan book, up from 58% in the year-ago quarter, Dinanath Dubhashi, the managing director & chief executive officer (MD and CEO) of L&T Finance said that the company is progressing well on its journey towards mission 2026 to become a digitally-enabled retail finance company.

Gross bad loans stood at 4.21%, down 248 bps from 6.69%, bringing down net non performing assets (NPAs) to 1.72%, down by 145 bps from 3.17% as of December 2021.

During the quarter, retail disbursements rose 13% to ₹11,607 crore. Meanwhile, its wholesale book declined 24% to ₹31,010 crore from ₹37,597 crore.

L&T Finance Holdings (LTFH) is a leading Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) with a range of financial products and services across rural, housing and infrastructure finance along with mutual funds. The company is promoted by conglomerate Larsen & Toubro Ltd (L&T). The stock is up about 20% in a year's period.

In November 2022, L&T Finance Holdings had completed the sale of L&T AMC to HSBC Asset Management. "...With respect to the proposed sale of 100 per cent of the paid-up share capital of L&T Investment Management Ltd, asset manager of L&T Mutual Fund, to HSBC Asset Management (India) Pvt Ltd, asset manager of HSBC Mutual Fund, ...the said sale transaction has been completed on November 25, 2022," the company said. L&T Investment Management Ltd (LTIML) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of L&T Finance Holdings.