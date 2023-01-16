This below 100 L&T Group stock hits 52-week high post Q3 results

The non-banking lender in the earnings stated said that the highest-ever quarterly retail loan sales had its retail portfolio mix rising to 64% of the total loan book, up from 58% in the year-ago quarter, Dinanath Dubhashi, the managing director & chief executive officer (MD and CEO) of L&T Finance said that the company is progressing well on its journey towards mission 2026 to become a digitally-enabled retail finance company.