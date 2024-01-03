L&T Finance share price jumps over 5% to 52-week high; Emkay Global upgrades stock, raises target
L&T Finance Holdings’ trading volumes surged to over 2 crore shares as compared to its one-week average of 86 lakh shares and the monthly average of 72 lakh shares.
L&T Finance Holdings share price jumped over 5% to a 52-week high on Wednesday amid heavy trading volumes. L&T Finance shares gained as much as 5.30% to touch a fresh high of ₹170.80 apiece on the BSE.
