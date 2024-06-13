L&T Finance shares gain 5% to hit new 52-week high after 4% equity changes hands via block deal
L&T Finance's shares surged 5% to a new 52-week high of ₹179.25 apiece as 8.82 crore shares reportedly changed hands in a block deal window, with Bain Capital expected to exit through this transaction.
L&T Finance, a retail lending NBFC, saw its shares gain 5% in today's intraday trade to hit a new 52-week high of ₹179.25 apiece. This uptick in shares came after 8.82 crore shares, or 4.04% of the total equity of the company, changed hands in a block deal window today, according to a CNBC-TV18 report.
