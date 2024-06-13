L&T Finance shares rise over 5% to reach all-time high; what's driving the rally?
Reports indicate that Bain Capital, through its affiliates BC Asia Investment VI and BC Asia Growth Investment, is planning to fully divest from L&T Finance Holdings by selling its current stake through a block deal.
The share price of L&T Finance surged over 5 per cent on Thursday's trading session, hitting a record high of ₹179, following Bain Capital's sale of 8.82 crore shares of the company through a block deal.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started