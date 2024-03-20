Active Stocks
LT Foods share price jumps over 9% after Sunil Singhania’s Abakkus Asset Management buys stake

Ankit Gohel

Abakkus Asset Manager LLP bought 33,93,543 equity shares of LT Foods, aggregating to 0.98% of paid-up equity, on Tuesday, block deal data on the BSE showed.

LT Foods share price has fallen more than 14% this year so far, while the stock is up more than 78% in one year.
LT Foods share price has fallen more than 14% this year so far, while the stock is up more than 78% in one year.

LT Foods share price jumped more than 9% on Wednesday after ace investor Sunil Singhania’s Abakkus Asset Management LLP bought a stake in the company. LT Foods shares rallied as much as 9.77% to 178 apiece on the BSE.

Abakkus Asset Manager LLP purchased 33,93,543 equity shares of LT Foods, aggregating to 0.98% of paid-up equity, on Tuesday, block deal data on the BSE showed.

Sunil Singhania’s firm bought LT Foods shares at an average price of 162.04 apiece. The total value of the transaction was around 55 crore.

Domestic mutual funds held a 3.08% stake in LT Foods as of December 31, 2024, among which DSP Small Cap Fund had a 3.04% stake.

Mukul Agrawal is the major public shareholder in LT Foods with a 1.15% stake in the company.

Saudi Agricultural and Livestock Investment Company (SALIC) is the largest public shareholder of LT Foods and holds a 9.2% stake, the shareholding pattern data on the exchanges showed.

LT Foods share price has fallen more than 14% this year so far, while the stock is up more than 78% in one year. LT Foods shares have given over 203% returns in the past three years.

LT Foods, the owner of basmati rice brands Daawat and Royal, reported a net profit of 152.64 crore in the third quarter of FY24, registering a growth of over 52% from 100.37 crore in the year-ago period

The company’s revenue from operations in Q3FY24 increased 9.17% to 1,941.72 crore from 1,778.47 crore, YoY.

At 10:45 am, LT Foods shares were trading 7.68% higher at 174.60 + apiece on the BSE.

Published: 20 Mar 2024, 10:46 AM IST
