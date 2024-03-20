LT Foods share price jumps over 9% after Sunil Singhania’s Abakkus Asset Management buys stake
Abakkus Asset Manager LLP bought 33,93,543 equity shares of LT Foods, aggregating to 0.98% of paid-up equity, on Tuesday, block deal data on the BSE showed.
LT Foods share price jumped more than 9% on Wednesday after ace investor Sunil Singhania’s Abakkus Asset Management LLP bought a stake in the company. LT Foods shares rallied as much as 9.77% to ₹178 apiece on the BSE.
