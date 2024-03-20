LT Foods share price jumped more than 9% on Wednesday after ace investor Sunil Singhania’s Abakkus Asset Management LLP bought a stake in the company. LT Foods shares rallied as much as 9.77% to ₹178 apiece on the BSE .

Abakkus Asset Manager LLP purchased 33,93,543 equity shares of LT Foods, aggregating to 0.98% of paid-up equity, on Tuesday, block deal data on the BSE showed.

Sunil Singhania’s firm bought LT Foods shares at an average price of ₹162.04 apiece. The total value of the transaction was around ₹55 crore.

Domestic mutual funds held a 3.08% stake in LT Foods as of December 31, 2024, among which DSP Small Cap Fund had a 3.04% stake.

Mukul Agrawal is the major public shareholder in LT Foods with a 1.15% stake in the company.

Saudi Agricultural and Livestock Investment Company (SALIC) is the largest public shareholder of LT Foods and holds a 9.2% stake, the shareholding pattern data on the exchanges showed.

LT Foods share price has fallen more than 14% this year so far, while the stock is up more than 78% in one year. LT Foods shares have given over 203% returns in the past three years.

LT Foods, the owner of basmati rice brands Daawat and Royal, reported a net profit of ₹152.64 crore in the third quarter of FY24, registering a growth of over 52% from ₹100.37 crore in the year-ago period

The company’s revenue from operations in Q3FY24 increased 9.17% to ₹1,941.72 crore from ₹1,778.47 crore, YoY.

At 10:45 am, LT Foods shares were trading 7.68% higher at ₹174.60 + apiece on the BSE.

