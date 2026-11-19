Shares of LT Foods surged 10% on Thursday, November 19, after the company announced its plans to acquire US-based packaged foods maker MK Foods Holdings Inc. The acquisition is expected to strengthen the company's presence in the American market and expand its portfolio of Indian-inspired packaged food products, adding to its ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook and ready-to-heat offerings.

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The stock climbed 10% to an intraday high of ₹461.15 per share on the BSE, bringing it within 6% of its 52-week high of ₹490.65, touched in August 2026. Its reported 52-week low stood at ₹332.25, recorded in January 2025.

LT Foods, which owns popular basmati rice brands Daawat and Royal, has outperformed the broader market in 2026 so far. Its shares have gained 16% during the period, compared with a 3.7% decline in the Nifty 50. The stock has advanced 8% in one month, 2% in three months and 6.5% in six months. Over the past year, it has delivered a return of 8%, while investors have gained 121% over three years. Its five-year returns stood at 545%.

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LT Foods to acquire US-based MK Foods Holdings for ₹ 54 crore According to an exchange filing, LT Foods will acquire MK Foods Holdings Inc for an enterprise value of $5.8 million, equivalent to approximately ₹54.2 crore.

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The company's US subsidiary, LT Foods Americas Inc, has entered into an agreement to acquire a 100% stake in MK Foods Holdings, which owns the premium Indian-inspired packaged food brand Maya Kaimal. The transaction is expected to be completed within three months, LT Foods said.

Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Maya Kaimal Foods LLC, MK Foods offers a range of premium Indian-inspired packaged food products, including shelf-stable sauces, ready-to-eat curries and rice products.

MK Foods reported revenue of USD 17.9 million for the 12 months ended September 30, 2026, compared with USD 15.5 million in 2025, indicating growth in its business during the period.

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What the acquisition means for LT Foods LT Foods said the acquisition marked an important strategic step towards strengthening its Ready-to-Eat (RTE), Ready-to-Cook (RTC) and Ready-to-Heat (RTH) product portfolio.

“The acquisition represents an important strategic step in LT Foods’ journey to further strengthen its Ready-to-Eat (RTE), Ready-to-Cook (RTC) and Ready-to-Heat (RTE, RTC and RTH) portfolio,” the company said in a regulatory filing.

The addition of Maya Kaimal's premium Indian-inspired food offerings is expected to broaden the company's presence in the packaged foods segment and complement its existing portfolio. The deal also gives LT Foods an opportunity to expand its footprint in the US market through an established brand offering sauces, curries and rice-based products.

“Maya Kaimal’s culinary and product-development capabilities will complement LT Foods’ existing strengths, enabling the company to broaden its product portfolio, deepen its engagement with U.S. consumers and unlock new distribution and cross-category growth opportunities,” it added.

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The LT Foods management said that the US remains a strategically important growth market for LT Foods. The focus now is on leveraging the combined strengths of both businesses to create scale, widen distribution and unlock meaningful cross-category opportunities.

“By bringing together Maya Kaimal’s consumer proposition and innovation capabilities with LT Foods’ scale, market reach and execution strengths, we see a strong platform for sustainable growth and long-term value creation in one of our most important global markets,” Ashwini Arora, MD and CEO of LT Foods, said.

With the acquisition, the company is looking to build on its existing food business beyond basmati rice and strengthen its presence in higher-value packaged food categories.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.