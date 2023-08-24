LT, HAL, BHEL to MTAR Tech: Experts recommend these stocks to buy today after Chandrayaan-3 landing3 min read 24 Aug 2023, 10:46 AM IST
India's successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the moon's south pole has positioned the country as the fourth nation to achieve this feat and is expected to boost its contribution to the global space market from 3% to 10% in the next decade
Chandrayaan-3 landing: After successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on south pole of moon, India has become fourth country in the world to achieve this feat after Russia, US and China. While it is a matter of pride for the entire nation, it has opened some avenue for revenue in future as well. According to experts, Chandrayaan-3 soft landing on moon is quite cheaper in comparison to other countries and it is going to enhance Indian contribution in global space market from around 3 per cent to the tune of 10 per cent in next decade. They also said that around 13 listed Indian companies would be the major beneficiaries of this emerging business in space. Those companies include Larsen & Turbo (LT), Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL), Centrum Electronics, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), Linde India, Paras Defence, etc. However, Indian stock market experts also maintained that some defence stocks would also benefit from this successful Chandrayaan-3 soft landing on moon.
