L&T, HAL, UltraTech, among 32 top stock picks of PhillipCapital after state elections; check full list
Brokerage house PhillipCapital has chosen 32 stocks as its top picks following the state elections. It expects the industrial, cement, metals/pipes, automotive, and EMS sectors to perform well, while maintaining a diversified position in other industries.
Top picks stocks: Following four state elections, brokerage house PhillipCapital has selected 32 stocks as its top picks. These stocks include Larsen & Toubro (L&T), Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL), GET&D, UltraTech Cement, ACC, JSW Steel, Maruti, Tata Motors, Hero MotoCorp, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank, PFC, Shriram Housing Finance, Muthoot Finance, Havells, Kaynes, PG Electroplast, Dr. Reddy, Zydus Life, LTIMindtree, SBI Life, ICICI Lombard, Nippon Asset Management, Coromandel, Deepak Fertilisers, Gateway Distriparks, Mahindra Logistics, and PNC Infra.
