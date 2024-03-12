L&T, Power Grid, NTPC see further re-rating prospects - Jefferies
Stock market Today: L&T, NTPC, Power Grid valuations still show upside scope, said analysts at Jefferies. Among Industrials, Siemens, Thermax, ABB, KEI are top picks of Jefferies while NTPC, JSW Energy and Power Grid are their top picks in the power and utilities space.
Larsen & Toubro, NTPC , Power Grid share prices have risen 68-93% in last one year. These capital goods/industrials and utilities majors have been benefitting from strong economic growth in the country. The power demand in the country also has been rising steadily.
