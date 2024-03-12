L&T, Power Grid, NTPC see further re-rating prospects - Jefferies

Larsen & Toubro, NTPC , Power Grid share prices have risen 68-93% in last one year. These capital goods/industrials and utilities majors have been benefitting from strong economic growth in the country. The power demand in the country also has been rising steadily. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With strong run up in share prices though the valuations are likely to have risen too but analysts as those at Jefferies India Pvt ltd see more upside to these stocks.

Strong re-rating prospects for L&T {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In their report analysts at Jefferies highlighted that their valuation analysis points to further re-rating upside for L&T. As per Jefferies, in the last one to two years, the majority of industrial equities have beaten the Nifty. From April 2006 to April 2008, L&T traded at an average premium of 90% above Nifty while at present, it is trading at a 70% premium. L&T thereby might further rerate by 11% from its present levels in this situation. Jefferies remains positive on L&T where core margin delivery is needed for further rerating.

Siemens, Thermax, ABB, KEI are our top picks of Jefferies in the industrials space. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Siemens and ABB India Ltd also have seen up to 79% in their share prices during last one year. However Siemens as per Jefferies now is trading at a premium of 185% to Nifty compared to 187% during the April 2006 to April 2008 period , and thereby Jefferies now sees limited upside. Similarly for ABB, at 216%, ABB is trading far above the average of 123% for April 06–08. But after the sale of the power grids section in 2018–2019, ABB has undergone changes. ABB's business model has changed and the business now focuses only on automation, with some exposure to robots.

NTPC and Power Grid see strong Re-rating prospects: NTPC and Power Grid's share prices that have risen by 84–163% in the last two years, have outperformed Nifty that has risen by 40%. Because the business of NTPC and Power Grid is of regulated Nature, Jefferies values these companies on Price to Book value. According to their analysis comparing the premium and discount to Nifty Price to Book, NTPC and Power Grid may rerate by 17% and 32%, respectively, from their current prices. However, PowerGrid’s past cycle average has limited history relative to NTPC., highlighted Jefferies. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!