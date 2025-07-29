L&T Q1 Results: Profit jumps 30% YoY to ₹3,617 crore; revenue rises 16%

L&T Q1 Results: Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Tuesday, July 29, posted a robust set of numbers for the first quarter of the fiscal year 2025-26 (FY26), recording double-digit growth in both bottomline and topline.

L&T's Q1 consolidated net profit (attributable to owners) stood at ₹3,617.19 crore, as against ₹2,785.72 crore in the same period last year, recording a growth of 29.8% year-on-year.

The construction major reported a 16% YoY jump in its June quarter revenue to ₹63,679 crore on healthy execution witnessed in its key Projects & Manufacturing (P&M) portfolio. International revenues during the quarter stood at ₹32,994 crore, constituting 52% of the total revenues.

On the operating front, the company saw a 13% increase in its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation to ₹6,318 crore in Q1 FY26 from ₹5,615 crore in Q1 FY25. However, margins saw a dip to 9.9% from 10.2% on a YoY basis.

L&T's Order Book Update L&T reported total new orders worth ₹94,453 crore at the group level for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, marking a 33% YoY growth. This rise was driven by strong demand across various business segments.

The company received orders in areas such as Thermal power (BTG), Renewable energy, Power transmission and distribution, Hydropower, Non-ferrous metals, Hydrocarbon (both offshore and onshore), and Commercial and residential construction.

Out of the total order inflow, ₹48,675 crore (or 52%) came from international markets. As of June 30, 2025, L&T’s total order book stood at ₹6,12,761 crore, showing a 6% increase compared to March 2025. International orders make up 46% of this total order book.

Commenting on the results, S.N. Subrahmanyan, Chairman and Managing Director, said, “This quarter we have performed well across all financial parameters. At a Group level, we registered once again, the highest order inflow for Q1 ever. Besides improved performance on all P&L parameters, the return ratios have also moved higher."

“The projects and manufacturing businesses of the company continue to perform well. The record order book of ₹ 6 lakh crore+ is a testimony of our proven expertise in the domains of engineering, construction, manufacturing, and project management,” Subrahmanyan added.

He further said that the new-age businesses like Semiconductor, Data Centres, Green Energy and Digital Platforms have been successfully incubated in the current strategic plan, and he expects these businesses to contribute meaningfully over the next 5 years.

L&T's Business Outlook L&T said that given the prevailing economic environment, it remains focused on sustained execution of its large order book, scaling up the new businesses and capitalising on the emerging opportunities.

The company continues to pursue its stated objective of delivering profitable growth through its diverse business portfolio and multi-geography presence, it said.