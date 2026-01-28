L&T Q3 results: Net profit drops 4% YoY to ₹3,215 crore; revenue rises 10% — Details here

L&T Q3 results: India's largest infrastructure and construction firm, Larsen & Toubro, announced its October to December quarter results for the financial year ending 2025-26 on Wednesday, 28 January 2026. The company's net profit dropped more than 4% to ₹3,215 crore in the third quarter, compared year-on-year (YoY) with ₹3,359 crore in the same period a year ago, according to the consolidated statements.

L&T's revenue from core operations jumped more than 10% to ₹71,449 crore in the October to December quarter, compared to ₹64,668 crore in the same period a year ago, as per the BSE filings.

Advertisement

Labour Code weighs on profits Larsen and Toubro recorded a ₹1,343.76 crore impact from the central government-imposed Labour Codes, which weighed in on the company's profits for the third quarter of the financial year ending 2025-26

“Based on the requirements of New Labour Codes and the ICAI clarification, the Group has assessed and accounted the estimated incremental impact of 1,343.76 crore (net of tax) as Exceptional Items in the Consolidated Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31 December 2025,” the company said in its consolidated statements.

L&T share price today Larsen and Toubro (L&T) shares closed 0.24% higher at ₹3,796.90 after Wednesday's stock market session, compared to ₹3,787.80 at the previous stock market close, according to the NSE website.

Advertisement

Shares of L&T have delivered stock market investors more than 182% returns in the last five years and over 75% returns in the last three years. In the last one-year period, the company's stock has risen 11.22%, NSE data shows.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, Larsen and Toubro shares have dropped 8.30% so far in 2025, but are trading 0.81% higher in the last five trading sessions on the Indian stock market.

L&T shares hit their 52-week high at ₹4,195 on 5 January 2026, while the 52-week low level was at ₹2,965.30 on 7 April 2025, according to the NSE website. The company's market capitalisation (M-Cap) stood at ₹5.22 trillion as of the stock market close on Wednesday, 28 January 2026.

Advertisement

Read all stories by Anubhav Mukherjee