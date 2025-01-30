L&T Q3 Results: Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Thursday reported an 14% year-on-year rise in its consolidated net profit (attributable to owners of the company) for the fiscal's third quarter ended December (Q3FY25) to ₹3,358.84 crore. The company had reported a profit of ₹2,947.36 crore in the year-ago period. Sequentially, the consolidated net profit was down 1.07%. L&T shares ended nearly 1% down at ₹3,419.80 apiece on BSE.

L&T's consolidated revenue from operations stood at ₹64,667.78 crores during the quarter ended December (Q3FY25) from ₹55,127.82 crore in Q3FY24, a year-on-year rise of 17.3%. Sequentially, the revenue was up by 5.1%.

The company reported in an exchange filing that it recorded consolidated revenues of ₹64,668 crore for the quarter ending December 31, 2024, marking a year-on-year increase of 17% driven by a robust order book and increased execution activity in its Projects & Manufacturing (P&M) sectors.

During this quarter, international revenues reached ₹32,764 crore, accounting for 51% of total revenues, highlighting enhanced performance in the international P&M portfolio.

The firm reported in its exchange filing that the Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) for the quarter ending in December was ₹6,255 crore, compared to ₹5,759 crore in Q3FY24. The EBITDA margin was recorded at 9.7%, reflecting a decrease from 10.4% in Q3FY24.

Order Book The exchange filing indicates that the company achieved its highest quarterly orders ever, totaling ₹116,036 crore at the group level for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. This marks a significant year-on-year growth of 53%.

The orders were diversified across various sectors, including Thermal Power, Renewable Energy, Power Transmission, Precision Engineering, Minerals & Metals, Water, Commercial Buildings, and Hydrocarbon Onshore. Notably, international orders amounted to ₹62,059 crore, representing 53% of the overall order inflow during this period.

As of December 31, 2024, the consolidated order book of the group stands at ₹564,223 crore, reflecting a robust growth of 19% compared to March 2024. Notably, international orders make up 42% of the total, highlighting the group's expanding presence in global markets.

“This quarter has ended on a strong note for us. We have achieved the highest ever quarterly order inflow in the Company’s history, consequently our order book is at a record high. Our commitment to timely execution, operational excellence and a customer centric approach is reflected in our healthy financial performance,” said S.N. Subrahmanyan, Chairman and Managing Director.