L&T Q4 Results: Profit dips 3% YoY to ₹5326 crore; dividend of ₹38 per share announced — Check details

L&T Q4 Results: Infra major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Tuesday, 5 May, announced a 3% year-on-year (YoY) decline in its consolidated net profit for the January-March quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (FY26) to ₹5325.60 crore.

The company's profit stood at ₹5497.26 crore in the same period last year, led by an exceptional gain, resulting in a decline this year. Meanwhile, on a sequential, or a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, the figure jumped sharply by 65.6% from ₹3215.11 crore posted as of December end.

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The consolidated revenue from operations jumped 11.25% YoY to ₹82762.16 crore in Q4FY26 from ₹74392.28 crore in Q4FY25. On a QoQ basis, the figure was higher by 15.8% from ₹71449.70 crore posted for the preceding quarter ended December 2025.

The consolidated order inflows during the said quarter stood at ₹89,772 crore, L&T said in a press release. During the quarter, several high-value order wins were secured across sectors, including Commercial & Residential Buildings, Roads & Runways, Urban Transport, Transmission & Distribution and the Hydrocarbon Onshore businesses, it said. International orders stood at ₹ 59,994 crore, contributing 67% to the total order inflow.

As of FY26, L&T's consolidated order book stood at an all-time high of ₹ 740,327 crore, reflecting a 28% growth over March 2025, the company stated.

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The company's EBITDA growth was decent at 5% to ₹8,610 crore from ₹8,203 crore in the same period last year. However, margins declined sharply by 60 bps to 10.4% in Q4FY26 from 11% in Q4FY25.

For the full financial year, the company achieved consolidated revenues of ₹285,874 crore, registering a YoY growth of 12% driven by steady execution progress across businesses. The total consolidated PAT for the year was ₹16,084 crore, higher by 7% YoY.

S N Subrahmanyan, Chairman and Managing Director of L&T, said, “The year concluded on a strong note, supported by good financial performance across segments. Order inflow for the year exceeded a record ₹4 lakh crore - a clear reflection of our strategy, built on a strong domestic base complemented by a significant international presence, enabling the company to exploit global opportunities."

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L&T Dividend Details The company's board also recommended a final dividend of ₹38 per share of the face value of ₹2 each for the fiscal year ended March 2026. The company will pay the dividend following the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing annual general meeting (AGM) slated for 10 June, 2026.

Meanwhile, the record date for L&T 's final dividend to determine eligible shareholders for the payout has been set as 22 May, 2026.

Outlook marked by global disruptions L&T cautioned about the challenging global environment, which is resulting in trade disruptions.

However, it added that India's GDP growth is supported by sustained domestic demand and public capital expenditure. Private sector investments have also improved. It further expects the economic growth to be strong.

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As the economic environment continues to evolve, L&T said it remains focused on maximising shareholder value by driving operational excellence through AI & digital initiatives to enhance cost competitiveness, maintaining working capital discipline, prudent capital allocation, and ensuring effective and profitable execution of its robust order book.