L&T share price down 4% post Q4 results; Should you Buy, Sell or Hold the stock?
Stock Market Today: Larsen & Toubro (L&T) share price declined 4% in the morning trades on Thursday post Q4 Results that were reported after the market hours on Wednesday. Should you Buy, Sell or Hold the stock?
Stock Market Today: Larsen & Toubro (L&T) share price remained in focus on Thursday post Q4 Results that were reported by L&T after the market hours on Wednesday. The Larsen & Toubro (L&T) share price slipped more than 5% in the opening trades and was trading 3-4% lower thereafter. Larsen & Toubro (L&T) share price was largest loser among the Nifty-50 stocks too.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started