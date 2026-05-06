L&T share price falls nearly 4% after Q4 results. Time to buy or sell the infra stock?

L&T share price fell nearly 4% on Wednesday after the company reported its Q4 results. L&T shares declined as much as 3.85% to ₹3,900.00 apiece on the BSE.

Infra major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) reported a 3% year-on-year (YoY) decline in its consolidated net profit for the January-March quarter of FY26 to ₹5,325.60 crore. The company’s profit stood at ₹5,497.26 crore in the same period last year, led by an exceptional gain.

The consolidated revenue from operations in Q4FY26 grew 11.25% to ₹82,762.16 crore from ₹74,392.28 crore, YoY.

EBITDA during the March quarter increased 5% to ₹8,610 crore from ₹8,203 crore in the same period last year, while margins declined sharply by 60 bps to 10.4% from 11%, YoY.

L&T’s consolidated order inflows in Q4FY26 stood at ₹89,772 crore. As of FY26, consolidated order book of the company stood at an all-time high of ₹7,40,327 crore, reflecting a 28% YoY growth.

The company's board also recommended a final dividend of ₹38 per share of the face value of ₹2 each for the fiscal year ended March 2026.

Should you buy L&T shares after Q4 results? L&T’s consolidated Q4 results and full-year FY26 were slightly weaker than analysts’ estimates on lower-than-expected execution in core EPC. Core EPC execution growth stood at 12% YoY during the year and was impacted by delays in domestic water projects as well as disruption due to the US-Iran war in the Middle East.

Motilal Oswal expects core E&C revenue, EBITDA and PAT to clock a CAGR of 19%, 21% and 26% over FY26-28.

At the current price, for core E&C, L&T share price is trading at 31x/23x P/E on FY27/28E earnings. Rolling forward to June 2028, Motilal Oswal arrives at a revised SoTP-based L&T share price target of ₹4,550 as against ₹4,200 earlier, based on 25x two-year forward earnings for core business and a 25% holding company discount to subsidiaries.

Key risks and concerns include slowdown in order inflows, delays in the completion of mega and ultra-mega projects, a sharp rise in commodity prices, an increase in working capital, and increased competition are a few downside risks to our estimates.

ICICI Securities said that L&T reported subdued Q4FY26 revenues, largely attributable to the geopolitical disruptions in the Middle East. Also, the expected margins improvement has not materialised on account of a miss in revenues and higher raw material cost.

The brokerage firm downgraded L&T shares to ‘Add’ from ‘Buy’ and cut the target price to ₹4,300 per share from ₹5,000 earlier.

PL Capital expects short-term execution risks to remain for L&T due to supply chain challenges amid Middle East conflict.

Meanwhile, it believes L&T is well-placed to benefit in the long-run owing to strong international prospects led by Middle East, healthy domestic pipeline on the back of public-driven capex and uptick in private capex, liquidation of loss-making development project, and penetration in newer areas such as green energy, electrolyzers, semiconductors, data centers, EMS etc.

The brokerage firm revised its FY27-28 EPS estimates by -8.0%/- 10.4% factoring in supply chain constraints and execution challenges. It maintained a ‘Buy’ rating and cut L&T share price target to ₹4,632 apiece from ₹4,806 earlier.

L&T Share Price Performance L&T share price has gained over 5% in one month and has fallen over 3% in three months. The large-cap stock has rallied 18% in one year and has surged 65% in three years. L&T shares have delivered multibagger returns of 193% over the past five years.

At 12:15 PM, L&T share price was trading 3.35% lower at ₹3,920.30 apiece on the BSE.