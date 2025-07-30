LT share price gains 4% post Q1 results: Should you buy or sell the stock?

Ujjval Jauhari
Published30 Jul 2025, 09:30 AM IST
Stock Market Today: LT share price gained 4% in the morning trades of Wednesday post Q1 results that were announced on Tuesday after the market hours: Should you buy or sell the Larsen & Toubro, or LT, stock?

LT Q1 Results 

Larsen & Toubro (LT) reported strong results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025-26 (FY26) on Tuesday, July 29, with double-digit growth in both the bottom and top lines, led by good execution as order inflows impressed further.

LT's Q1 consolidated net profit (attributable to shareholders) was 3,617.19 crore, up 29.8% from 2,785.72 crore the previous year.

The construction major recorded a 16% YoY increase in its June quarter revenue to 63,679 crore due to strong execution in its primary Projects & Manufacturing (P&M) business. During the quarter, international revenues totaled 32,994 crore, or 52% of total revenues.

In the first quarter of FY26, the company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization increased by 13% to 6,318 crore from 5,615 crore in the previous year. However, margins fell to 9.9% from 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

LT order inflows 

L&T reported a 33% YoY gain in new orders of 94,453 crore at the group level for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. This increase was fueled by robust demand across a variety of business areas.

The company obtained contracts for thermal power (BTG), renewable energy, power transmission and distribution, hydropower, non-ferrous metals, hydrocarbons (both offshore and onshore), and commercial and residential construction.

