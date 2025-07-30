LT share price gains 4% post Q1 results: Should you buy or sell the stock?

Stock Market Today: LT share price gained 4% in the morning trades of Wednesday post Q1 results that were announced on Tuesday after the market hours: Should you buy or sell the Larsen & Toubro, or LT, stock?

LT Q1 Results Larsen & Toubro (LT) reported strong results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025-26 (FY26) on Tuesday, July 29, with double-digit growth in both the bottom and top lines, led by good execution as order inflows impressed further.

LT's Q1 consolidated net profit (attributable to shareholders) was ₹3,617.19 crore, up 29.8% from ₹2,785.72 crore the previous year.

The construction major recorded a 16% YoY increase in its June quarter revenue to ₹63,679 crore due to strong execution in its primary Projects & Manufacturing (P&M) business. During the quarter, international revenues totaled ₹32,994 crore, or 52% of total revenues.

In the first quarter of FY26, the company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization increased by 13% to ₹6,318 crore from ₹5,615 crore in the previous year. However, margins fell to 9.9% from 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

LT order inflows L&T reported a 33% YoY gain in new orders of ₹94,453 crore at the group level for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. This increase was fueled by robust demand across a variety of business areas.

The company obtained contracts for thermal power (BTG), renewable energy, power transmission and distribution, hydropower, non-ferrous metals, hydrocarbons (both offshore and onshore), and commercial and residential construction.