L&T share price gains, HAL hits 52-week high. Here's why2 min read . Updated: 08 Mar 2023, 11:35 AM IST
- The stocks gained investor attention after the government signed contracts with HAL and L&T for procurement of 70 HTT-40 Basic Trainer Aircraft & three Cadet Training Ships, respectively
The share price of Hindustan Aeronautics jumped about 5% to touch 52-week high of ₹2,833 in morning trade, but pared some gains later. The stock opened at ₹2,712 against the previous close of ₹2,710 and then continued to gain. The stock gained investor attention after the government signed contracts with HAL and L&T for procurement of 70 HTT-40 Basic Trainer Aircraft & three Cadet Training Ships, respectively.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×