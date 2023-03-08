L&T share price gains, HAL hits 52-week high. Here's why

“In a major boost to the Government's efforts to achieve 'Aatmanirbharta' in defence, the Union Cabinet had, on March 01, 2023, approved the procurement of 70 HTT-40 trainer aircraft from HAL at a cost of over ₹6,800 crore. The Cabinet had also cleared signing of contract with L&T for acquisition of three Cadet Training Ships from L&T, worth more than ₹3,100 crore under Buy {Indian-IDDM (Indigenously Designed, Developed and Manufactured)} category," said the filing.

