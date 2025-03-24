Larsen & Toubro (L&T) share price gained over 2% in early trade on Monday after the engineering and construction major announced board approval for borrowing proposals worth ₹12,000 crore. L&T shares gained as much as 2.88% to ₹3,515.90 apiece on the BSE.
L&T said its Board of Directors approved Long term borrowings of upto ₹12,000 crore.
“…we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today has approved Long term borrowings of upto ₹12,000 crore, including through external commercial borrowings, term loans, non-convertible debentures or any other instrument as may be appropriate,” Larsen & Toubro said in a stock exchange filing on March 21.
L&T’s board also approved the appointment of Subramanian Sarma, Whole-time Director & President, Energy as the Deputy Managing Director & President of the Company with effect from 2 April, 2025 to 3 February, 2028.
Additionally, the company's board also approved re-appointment of S. V. Desai as Whole-time Director of the company with effect from July 11, 2025 to July 4, 2030. It further approved re-appointment of T. Madhava Das as Whole-time Director of the company for a term of five years with effect from July 11, 2025.
L&T share price has gained 7% in one month, but has declined 5% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. In the past six months, L&T shares have dropped over 8%. However, the large-cap stock has delivered 61% returns in two years and multibagger returns of over 390% in the past five years.
At 9:25 AM, L&T shares were trading 2.00% higher at ₹3,485.65 apiece on the BSE.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
