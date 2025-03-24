Mint Market

L&T share price gains over 2% after board approves borrowing proposal of ₹12,000 crore

  • L&T share price has gained 7% in one month, but has declined 5% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. In the past six months, L&T shares have dropped over 8%. However, the large-cap stock has delivered 61% returns in two years and multibagger returns of over 390% in the past five years.

Ankit Gohel
Published24 Mar 2025, 09:25 AM IST
Advertisement
L&T said its Board of Directors approved Long term borrowings of upto ₹12,000 crore.(MINT_PRINT)

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) share price gained over 2% in early trade on Monday after the engineering and construction major announced board approval for borrowing proposals worth 12,000 crore. L&T shares gained as much as 2.88% to 3,515.90 apiece on the BSE.

L&T said its Board of Directors approved Long term borrowings of upto 12,000 crore.

“…we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today has approved Long term borrowings of upto 12,000 crore, including through external commercial borrowings, term loans, non-convertible debentures or any other instrument as may be appropriate,” Larsen & Toubro said in a stock exchange filing on March 21.

Advertisement
Also Read | RailTel share price jumps 9% on securing work order worth ₹25 crore from HPCL

L&T’s board also approved the appointment of Subramanian Sarma, Whole-time Director & President, Energy as the Deputy Managing Director & President of the Company with effect from 2 April, 2025 to 3 February, 2028.

Additionally, the company's board also approved re-appointment of S. V. Desai as Whole-time Director of the company with effect from July 11, 2025 to July 4, 2030. It further approved re-appointment of T. Madhava Das as Whole-time Director of the company for a term of five years with effect from July 11, 2025.

L&T Stock Price Trend

L&T share price has gained 7% in one month, but has declined 5% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. In the past six months, L&T shares have dropped over 8%. However, the large-cap stock has delivered 61% returns in two years and multibagger returns of over 390% in the past five years.

Advertisement

At 9:25 AM, L&T shares were trading 2.00% higher at 3,485.65 apiece on the BSE.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsL&T share price gains over 2% after board approves borrowing proposal of ₹12,000 crore
First Published:24 Mar 2025, 09:25 AM IST
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App