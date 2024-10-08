Markets
L&T is betting on five high-growth businesses. Will its stock continue to surge?
Rashmi Pratap 7 min read 08 Oct 2024, 06:30 AM IST
Summary
- L&T has in recent years entered sunrise sectors such as defence manufacturing, nuclear power equipment, green hydrogen, data centres and semiconductor design. Its stock is up 143% in the past five years, so will the rally continue?
What comes to mind when you hear the name Larsen & Toubro? Most probably you will think of engineering, construction, heavy industry or information technology. That’s unsurprising. L&T Construction is India's largest construction company and ranks among the world’s top contractors, and L&T Technology Services Limited (LTTS), the IT arm, is a global leader in engineering R&D (ER&D) services.
