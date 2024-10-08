According to a report by the International Trade Administration, India's green hydrogen market is expected to be worth $8 billion by 2030 and $340 billion by 2050. NITI Aayog, the government’s policy think tank, expects the electrolyser market to grow to $5 billion by 2030 and $31 billion by 2050 on the back of production subsidies, tax incentives, and the establishment of green hydrogen corridors. All of this this puts L&T in an advantageous position in the green hydrogen space.