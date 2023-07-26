comScore
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  L&T share price hits 52-week high after strong Q1 results, share buyback announcement
L&T share price hits 52-week high after strong Q1 results, share buyback announcement

 1 min read 26 Jul 2023, 09:31 AM IST Livemint ,Edited By Ankit Gohel

The engineering and construction major L&T reported 34% YoY growth in consolidated revenues, reaching ₹47,882 crore, with international revenues contributing 40% of the total.

L&T’s total consolidated net profit stood at 2,493 crore, increasing by 46% compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) share price rallied over 4% to hit a 52-week high on Wednesday after the company reported strong Q1 results. L&T share price gained as much as 4.21% in the early trade to 2,670.00 apiece on the BSE.

The engineering and construction major L&T posted a consolidated net profit of 2,493 crore in the first quarter of FY24, higher by 46% than 1,702 crore during the corresponding quarter in the previous fiscal year.

L&T reported 34% YoY growth in consolidated revenues, reaching 47,882 crore from 35,853 crore, with international revenues contributing 40% of the total.

During Q1FY24, L&T received orders worth 65,520 crore, registering a strong YoY growth of 57%.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) jumped 23% in Q1FY24 to 4,869 crore from 3,953 crore during the same quarter last year. The EBITDA margin declined marginally to 10.2% from 11%, YoY.

Read here: L&T Q1 Results: Net profit rises 46% to 2,493 crore, revenue up by 34%

L&T on Tuesday also announced a share buyback plan worth as much as 10,000 crore from its public shareholders, the engineering giant’s first such offer in its eight-decade-long history.

The company may offer to buy back a 2.4% stake, or 33.33 million of shares, held by public shareholders through a book building process on the stock exchange. The conglomerate will offer up to 3,000 per share to shareholders willing to tender their shares in the buyback.

Read here: L&T announces first ever buyback worth 10,000 crore

Global brokerage firm Morgan Stanley maintained ‘Overweight’ rating on the L&T with a target price of 2,850 per share.  It said that execution in core business came as a surprise. It revised FY24 core revenue growth estimate to 18% from 15%.

At 9:30 am, L&T share price was trading 3.67% higher at 2,656.00 apiece on the BSE.

Updated: 26 Jul 2023, 09:38 AM IST
