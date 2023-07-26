L&T share price hits 52-week high after strong Q1 results, share buyback announcement1 min read 26 Jul 2023, 09:31 AM IST
The engineering and construction major L&T reported 34% YoY growth in consolidated revenues, reaching ₹47,882 crore, with international revenues contributing 40% of the total.
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) share price rallied over 4% to hit a 52-week high on Wednesday after the company reported strong Q1 results. L&T share price gained as much as 4.21% in the early trade to ₹2,670.00 apiece on the BSE.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×