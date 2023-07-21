While the equity benchmarks the Sensex and the Nifty suffered a loss of about a per cent each in morning trade on Friday, Larsen & Toubro (L&T) share price was flying high.

Defying market sentiment, shares of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) rose over 3 per cent to hit their fresh 52-week high of ₹2,572.80 on BSE in morning trade after the company said L&T Construction received an order from National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL).

"The National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) has formally awarded the mandate to construct the 135.45 km stretch MAHSR – C3 package which is part of the prestigious Mumbai Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Project to L&T’s Heavy Civil Infrastructure business," the company said in a BSE filing on Friday, July 21.

“This is the second largest package which L&T has won in this prestigious MAHSR project. By deploying state-of-the-art construction methods and extensive digital technologies, we will endeavour to complete this project, leveraging the experience from other MAHSR packages that we are currently executing," S V Desai, Whole Time Director & Senior Executive Vice President (Civil Infrastructure) said.

Besides, the company has decided to launch its first-ever share buyback offer in the company’s 85-year history.

According to a company statement on Thursday (July 20), L&T’s board will meet on July 25 to consider a buyback of shares and offer a special dividend on equity shares for fiscal year 2023-24.

Around five years back, L&T had first announced a 4.29 per cent share buyback plan worth ₹9,000 crore at a price of ₹1,475 apiece then.

Shares of L&T have clocked strong gains in the last one year, rising nearly 45 per cent while the equity benchmark Sensex is up about 20 per cent for the same period.

Analysts expect L&T shares to rise further in the short term.

Amit Anwani, a research analyst at Prabhudas Lilladher has a buy rating on the stock with a target price of ₹2,615.

"We believe L&T is well-placed to benefit in the long run with strong tender prospects, better order conversion in the domestic market, significant traction in the hydrocarbon segment from the exports market and an expected uptick in private capex. The stock is currently trading at PE of 28.1 times and 23.9 times FY24 and FY25 respectively," said Anwani.

