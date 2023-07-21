L&T share price hits 52-week high on project win, L&T buyback announcement2 min read 21 Jul 2023, 11:47 AM IST
L&T share price rose to hit a 52-week high after the company announced it had received an order from National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited. L&T also plans to launch its first-ever share buyback offer in the company's history. Analysts expect L&T shares to rise further in the short term.
While the equity benchmarks the Sensex and the Nifty suffered a loss of about a per cent each in morning trade on Friday, Larsen & Toubro (L&T) share price was flying high.
