L&T share price hits 52-week high on winning large orders; CLSA raises target price
Overall, L&T’s outlook remains robust, and we believe it is likely to achieve 50% of its FY24 guidance inflow in the H1 itself with lofty Middle Eastern orders yet to come, CLSA said.
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) share price rose 3% to hit a fresh 52-week high Thursday after the construction major said its buildings & factories business bagged orders in the large category which are in the range of ₹2,500-5,000 crore. L&T shares gained as much as 2.90% to ₹a high of ₹3,114.00 apiece on the BSE.
