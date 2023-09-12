L&T share price hits new 52-week high as company raises buyback price to ₹3,2001 min read 12 Sep 2023, 10:03 AM IST
L&T share price jumps after company increases buyback price to ₹3,200 from ₹3,000.
Larsen & Toubro (L&T )share price jumped 3.6% to touch a new 52-week high on Tuesday's trading session after the engineering & infrastructure conglomerate revised its share buyback price to ₹3,200 from ₹3,000. Larsen & Toubro share price today opened at ₹2,954.05 apiece on BSE.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started