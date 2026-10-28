L&T share price jumps 6% after strong Q2 results 2026 | Should you buy, sell or hold? Check target, upside

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) share price jumped over 6% in Wednesday's trading session after the company reported strong set of numbers during the September quarter FY27.

L&T shares opened at ₹3,820 per share on NSE today, as compared to previous close of ₹3,665.10 on Tuesday and touched an intraday low of ₹3,770 on 28 October. The stock emerged as one of the top gainers in Sensex and Nifty 50 today.

L&T Q2 results 2026 highlights Engineering conglomerate Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on October 27 reported a 33% year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit to ₹5,202 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2026.

The company's revenue grew 16% to ₹78,750 crore in Q2 FY27, compared with ₹67,984 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. The growth was driven by faster execution across businesses within its Projects, Products & Manufacturing (PPM) portfolio.

L&T secured orders worth ₹1,47,665 crore during the quarter, marking a 28% YoY increase. The company won several high-value contracts, led by its Hydrocarbon – Offshore & Onshore, CarbonLite Solutions and Public Spaces businesses, among others.

“The company has delivered a strong quarter in an everchanging geopolitical landscape. This performance reflects continued customer confidence and our ability to secure large and complex orders across sectors and geographies. We achieved yet another record quarterly order inflow. Focused execution across our Projects, Products & Manufacturing businesses supported a higher revenue growth. The highest ever order book at ₹8.5 lakh crore provides multi-year revenue visibility," said S N Subrahmanyan, Chairman and Managing Director.

On the L&T Q2 results preview, Gaurav Garg, Head - Research, Lemonn, said that Larsen & Toubro’s Q2 FY27 results reflect strong business momentum, with net profit rising 33% to ₹5,202 crore, revenue growing 16% to ₹78,750 crore and order inflows reaching a record ₹1.48 lakh crore. Its ₹8.54 lakh crore order book provides healthy revenue visibility.

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L&T share price - Buy, sell or hold? Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal has maintained ‘buy’ rating on L&T stock with a target price of ₹4,400, seeing an upside potential up to 20%.

“We revise our estimates to bake in higher other income and slightly lower margin and expect LT’s core EPC revenue/EBITDA/PAT to grow at 14%/15%/20% CAGR over FY26- 29. We maintain BUY with an unchanged SoTP-based TP of INR4,400, valuing core business at 25x Dec’28 estimates,” the firm said.

Meanwhile, Garg recommended existing investors to consider holding, while fresh investors could evaluate entry during price consolidation, keeping valuation, market conditions and execution risks in view.