L&T share price jumps after receipt of 6,400 MW project from Adani Power. Details here

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) share price jumped 1.6 per cent to ₹3,663.90 apiece in Monday's trading session after the company bagged a new order from Adani Power.

L&T shares have remained largely positive in the near-term. The stock has ascended over 3.25 per cent in a month and nearly 13 per cent in six months.

L&T secured new order from Adani Power Indian multinational conglomerate, on Monday, announced that the company has secured an ultra-mega contract from Adani Power to set up eight state-of-the-art thermal power units, each with a capacity of 800 MW, totaling 6,400 MW of new generation capacity.

The order will be executed by L&T Energy – CarbonLite Solutions (LTECLS), the company’s specialized business vertical for advanced power and low-carbon technologies.

In a press release, the company said that the scope of work encompasses the complete design, engineering, manufacturing, supply, and commissioning of Boiler-Turbine-Generator (BTG) packages, along with auxiliaries and associated mechanical, electrical and control & instrumentation (C&I) systems.

“In today’s dynamic energy landscape, where India’s demand for reliable and affordable power continues to grow, this order from the Adani Group reinforces our role as a leading partner in building the country’s critical energy infrastructure," said Subramanian Sarma, Deputy Managing Director & President, L&T.

The company further went on to say that this project marks another chapter in the long-standing association between L&T and Adani Power, combining L&T’s unmatched engineering and execution capabilities with Adani’s vision of delivering dependable and efficient energy to millions of households and industries across India.

In Q1FY26, L&T posted a consolidated net profit of ₹3,617.19 crore, marking a 29.8 per cent year-on-year rise from ₹2,785.72 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue climbed 16 per cent YoY to ₹63,679 crore, driven by robust growth in the Projects & Manufacturing (P&M) segment.

EBITDA rose 13 per cent YoY to ₹6,318 crore, though the EBITDA margin dipped marginally to 9.9 per cent from 10.2 per cent a year ago.