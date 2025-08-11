L&T share price jumps after receipt of 6,400 MW project from Adani Power. Details here

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) share price jumped 1.6 per cent to ₹3,663.90 apiece in Monday's trading session after the company bagged a new order from Adani Power.
L&T shares have remained largely positive in the near-term. The stock has ascended over 3.25 per cent in a month and nearly 13 per cent in six months.
Indian multinational conglomerate, on Monday, announced that the company has secured an ultra-mega contract from Adani Power to set up eight state-of-the-art thermal power units, each with a capacity of 800 MW, totaling 6,400 MW of new generation capacity.
The order will be executed by L&T Energy – CarbonLite Solutions (LTECLS), the company’s specialized business vertical for advanced power and low-carbon technologies.
In a press release, the company said that the scope of work encompasses the complete design, engineering, manufacturing, supply, and commissioning of Boiler-Turbine-Generator (BTG) packages, along with auxiliaries and associated mechanical, electrical and control & instrumentation (C&I) systems.
“In today’s dynamic energy landscape, where India’s demand for reliable and affordable power continues to grow, this order from the Adani Group reinforces our role as a leading partner in building the country’s critical energy infrastructure," said Subramanian Sarma, Deputy Managing Director & President, L&T.
The company further went on to say that this project marks another chapter in the long-standing association between L&T and Adani Power, combining L&T’s unmatched engineering and execution capabilities with Adani’s vision of delivering dependable and efficient energy to millions of households and industries across India.
In Q1FY26, L&T posted a consolidated net profit of ₹3,617.19 crore, marking a 29.8 per cent year-on-year rise from ₹2,785.72 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue climbed 16 per cent YoY to ₹63,679 crore, driven by robust growth in the Projects & Manufacturing (P&M) segment.
EBITDA rose 13 per cent YoY to ₹6,318 crore, though the EBITDA margin dipped marginally to 9.9 per cent from 10.2 per cent a year ago.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.