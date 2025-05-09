L&T share price jumps over 4% after Q4 results 2025; Should you buy or sell?

L&T share price jumped over 4% in early trade on Friday after the company reported its Q4 results. The rally in L&T share price comes despite broader weakness in the Indian stock market due to the ongoing military conflict between India and Pakistan. L&T shares gained as much as 4.72% to ₹3,477.55 apiece on the BSE.

The engineering and construction major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) reported a consolidated net profit of ₹5,497 crore in the fourth quarter of FY25, registering a growth of 25% from ₹4,396 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The company’s revenue from operations in Q4FY25 increased 11% to ₹74,392 crore from ₹67,079 crore, year-on-year (YoY).

EBITDA during the March quarter rose 13% to ₹8,203 crore from ₹7,234 crore in the year ago period, while EBITDA margin improved by 20 basis points (bps) to 11% from 10.8%, YoY.

L&T won orders of ₹356,631 crore at the group level during the financial year ended March 31, 2025, registering a YoY growth of 18%. International orders stood at ₹207,478 crore during the year and comprised 58% of the total order inflow.

The order inflow in Q4FY25 stood at ₹89,613 crore, up 24% YoY. International orders at ₹62,739 crore during the March 2025 quarter constituted 70% of the total.

L&T's board also recommended a dividend of ₹34 per equity share for the financial year ended March 31, 2025. L&T dividend record date has been fixed as on June 3, 2025.

Should you buy L&T shares? According to Ashwani Sharma, Senior Research Analyst at Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd., L&T’s resilient Q4 results reflect in its well-diversified range of engineering and manufacturing capabilities as well as exposure to multiple geographies and end-customers.

However, slowdown in execution and delay in order inflow conversion due to geopolitical tensions remain key near-term concerns.

“We lower our earnings by 7-8% for FY26/27E, by building in lower EBITDA margin owing to lower near-term profitability in the hydrocarbon business and increased fixed-price order backlog, from 42% to 46%. L&T is trading at core P&M multiple of 25x/20x FY26E/27E EPS, and offers an attractive risk-reward, in our view, given strong EPS CAGR (+23%) over FY25-27E, strong return profile with RoE moving toward 19% in FY27E, and robust cash flows and balance sheet,” Sharma.

L&T’s current multiple is at a discount to the historical average (23x), and is attractive versus broader industrial/infra space, while offering strong earnings growth and higher RoE, he added.

The brokerage firm maintained a ‘Buy’ rating on L&T shares, and cut the target price by 12% to ₹4,000 apiece for March 2026.

AT 9:35 AM, L&T share price was trading 3.23% higher at ₹3,428.00 apiece on the BSE.