Larsen & Toubro (L&T) share price jumped over 4% on Tuesday after the company announced receipt of a ‘major’ project. L&T shares jumped as much as 4.19% to ₹3,425.00 apiece on the BSE.
The construction and engineering major Larsen & Toubro said that its Minerals & Metals (M&M) business vertical will set up a Pellet Plant and a Direct Reduction of Iron (DRI) Plant for a client in the Middle East & North Africa (MENA) region.
“These pertains to a major order secured earlier from the client – a leading steel producer in MENA and are part of the global initiative towards decarbonisation. The scope of work includes design-build Pellet and DRI plants encompassing engineering, supply, erection and construction works based on globally acclaimed technologies,” L&T said in a regulatory filing on January 4.
According to the company’s project classification, a ‘Major’ order values anywhere ₹5,000 crore to ₹10,000 crore.
“This reflects M&M’s leadership position in successful execution of complex iron & steel plant projects in the MENA region. It further demonstrates the unwavering commitment of M&M in delivering steel plant projects conforming to international standards in quality, safety, and ontime completion,” said D K Sen, Executive Committee Member and Advisor to the CMD, L&T.
L&T’s M&M vertical offers end-to-end solutions in EPC domain across sectors such as mining, minerals processing, industrial products and metallurgical plants.
As of December 31, 2024, L&T's consolidated order book as of the group level stood at ₹564,223 crore, reflecting a robust growth of 19% compared to March 2024. International orders made up 42% of the total, highlighting the group's expanding presence in global markets.
L&T share price has dropped 7% in one month and has remained flat in the period of last one year. However, L&T stock price has delivered 57% returns in two years.
At 12:20 PM, L&T shares were trading 4.11% higher at ₹3,422.40 apiece on the BSE, with a market capitalisation of over ₹4.70 lakh crore.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.