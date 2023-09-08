L&T share price jumps to 52-week high on Street buzz of a likely $4-billion deal win from Saudi Aramco3 min read 08 Sep 2023, 11:55 AM IST
L&T stock hits 52-week high on reports of multi-billion-dollar contracts from Saudi Aramco; ICICI Securities upgrades the stock to a buy.
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) share price rose almost 3 per cent to hit its fresh 52-week high of ₹2,927.95 in morning trade on BSE on Friday. The stock opened at ₹2,885.05 against the previous close of ₹2,847.05 and rose 2.8 per cent to its one-year high. The market capitalisation of the stock rose over ₹4 lakh crore mark on the BSE.
