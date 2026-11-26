Larsen & Toubro Ltd (L&T) is an India-based multinational engineering conglomerate.
Larsen & Toubro Ltd (L&T) is an India-based multinational engineering conglomerate.
It operates across the following business segments – projects, hi-tech manufacturing, and services, through segments such as infrastructure & utilities, energy, manufacturing & products, and technology platforms & services, the last of which houses its growing data center, semiconductor, and digital platforms businesses which the stock market is most excited about.
The stock price has soared recently along with the rise in the market, from ₹3,600 to ₹4,200. It is approaching its 52-week high of ₹4,440.
In this editorial, we will discuss the pros and cons of investing in the stock.
Pros
#1 Multiple Growth Engines
The company’s capabilities in its traditional areas of business are well known, but L&T has been actively entering new businesses not just to diversify but also to increase the number of growth engines driving its top line.
#2 Green energy
As part of its transition towards a sustainable future, L&T has established a dedicated Green Energy Business. It operates in two segments: the asset development of large-scale green hydrogen and green ammonia projects under a Build-Own-Operate (BOO) framework, and the high-tech manufacturing of advanced pressurised alkaline electrolysers through its state-of-the-art facility in Hazira, Gujarat.
Its entry into the offshore wind and HVDC market through the TenneT project opens up a new growth opportunity across Europe and the UK.
The 8 GW TenneT project, including 6 GW of work to be executed at its Kattupalli facility, is expected to provide significant execution opportunities over the next 3-4 years and strengthen L&T's capabilities to pursue similar projects in the future.
#3 Water Infra
L&T has a strong presence in the water infrastructure space through its water & effluent treatment (WET) business. The division works on projects across the water cycle, from supplying and storing potable water to irrigation, wastewater treatment, industrial effluent treatment, and desalination.
It also undertakes projects involving water conveyance and smart water infrastructure. With its engineering capabilities and experience in handling large projects, L&T executes water and wastewater projects across India.
The company also has an international presence. Its Water International SBG focuses on delivering water-related solutions across West Asia and East Africa, giving L&T exposure to water infrastructure demand beyond India.
#4 Nuclear Energy
L&T is an indirect uranium play as it provides the engineering, infrastructure, and equipment needed for nuclear power plants that run on uranium fuel. Its nuclear business specialises in the design and manufacture of steam generators, end-shields, and pressurisers.
The unit also supplies reactor headers, calandrias, end fittings, and safety heat exchangers for pressurised heavy-water reactor programmes.
In addition, it manufactures spent fuel canisters and casks and has delivered specialised cryostat components for fusion reactor applications, including the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER) project.
According to the annual report FY26, the company has secured the mechanical erection contract for Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant (KKNPP) Units 5 & 6.
This includes the installation of nuclear reactor systems, turbine systems, generators, condensers, seawater systems, cranes, piping, structural works, insulation, testing, and other critical infrastructure.
#5 Strong Fundamentals
Over the past three years, the company's revenue and net profit have grown at a CAGR of 16% and 14.9%, respectively, while its 3-year average ROE and ROCE stood at 18% and 21.5%, respectively.
Over the last five years, the company has delivered a return on equity (RoE) of 16.1% and return on capital employed (RoCE) of 19.8%.
Its cash flows have been strong, with FY26 operating cash flow coming in at ₹16741 crore.
In Q2 FY27, the company's revenue grew 15.8% YoY to ₹78,750 crore from ₹67,983 crore.
EBITDA edged up 0.6% to ₹6,845 crore from ₹6,806.5 crore, while the EBITDA margin declined to 8.7% from 10% in the year-ago quarter.
L&T reported a 32.5% YoY increase in net profit to ₹5,202 crore in Q2 FY27, compared with ₹3,926 crore in Q2 FY26.
Order inflows rose 27.5% YoY to ₹1,47,700 crore, compared to ₹1,15,800 crore in Q2 FY26. Its consolidated order book stood at ₹8,53,500 crore as on 30 September, with international orders making up 54%.
#6 Growth Plans
L&T is strengthening its presence in India's rapidly expanding digital infrastructure sector through its data center and cloud services business, branded Larsen & Toubro Vyoma. The business offers a range of services, including colocation, cloud infrastructure, AI-ready computing and managed services.
As part of this strategy, L&T has partnered with Nvidia to develop high-performance, energy-efficient AI data centres and sovereign AI infrastructure in India.
The company is also developing a 36 MW AI-ready green data centre in Mahape, Navi Mumbai, reinforcing its long-term ambitions in digital infrastructure and sustainable computing.
Beyond digital infrastructure, L&T continues to profit from the Indian government's sustained focus on capital expenditure across infrastructure, defence, railways, and energy.
As a major engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) player, the company is well-positioned to participate in large-scale projects across these sectors.
The management is optimistic about the long-term outlook, citing strong national capital expenditure plans and stating that no project cancellations have occurred so far.
To diversify its geographical exposure and reduce dependence on individual markets, L&T is exploring opportunities in Central Asia, while targeting expansion into Europe, South Korea, and Taiwan.
Cons
#1 Debt
The FY26 debt to equity ratio was 1.12 which is on the higher side. Even though this was a 5-year low, investors should be aware of this risk, especially in a rising interest rate environment.
While the company’s cash flows are sufficient to cover the interest costs comfortably, higher debt on the balance sheet corelates to higher perceived risk in the minds of investors.
#2 Valuations
No matter how good the fundamentals of the business may be, investors should pay close attention to the stock’s valuation ratios.
The stock’s price to earnings (PE) ratio and price to book (PB) ratio at the time of writing are 27.5 and 5.1, respectively.
While these numbers may not seem very high compared to many other stocks in the market, investors should keep in mind that L&T is a large, mature engineering company which is unlikely to grow at a scorching pace.
Also, from a historical point of view, the stock’s valuations are getting close to its past highs. This informs us that investors have already factored in high expectations of future growth.
About L&T
L&T is a multinational conglomerate which is primarily engaged in providing engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) solutions in key sectors such as Infrastructure, Hydrocarbon, Power, Process Industries and Defence, Information Technology, and Financial Services in domestic and international markets.
Investors should evaluate the company's fundamentals, corporate governance, and valuations of the stock as key factoT
rs when conducting due diligence before making investment decisions.
Disclaimer: This article is for information purposes only. It is not a stock recommendation and should not be treated as such.
This article is syndicated from Equitymaster.com