Shares of Larsen & Toubro trimmed early losses after the company announced a new order win from Hindalco Industries.

Order Win from Hindalco L&T's Minerals & Metals (M&M) business secured an order from Hindalco to set up an 850 KTPA (kilo tonne per annum) greenfield alumina refinery plant in Odisha. The contract involves engineering, procurement, construction, and installation.

L&T has been a long-standing partner of Hindalco for over three decades, playing a key role as an EPC contractor in the company's expansion across alumina, aluminum, and copper plants. This latest order underscores Hindalco’s trust in L&T as a reliable partner in driving its growth ambitions.

Additional Orders and Industry Presence Prior to this, M&M secured another major order for setting up an 8 MTPA (million tonne per annum) pellet plant from a leading steel producer in India. The scope includes engineering, manufacturing, supply, construction, and installation in collaboration with reputed technology providers.

“M&M has successfully commissioned several steel plants and alumina refinery projects, both greenfield and brownfield, across India and the Middle East. These new orders reaffirm L&T’s leadership in EPC steel plants and alumina refinery projects and are a testament to its commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction,” said D.K. Sen, Executive Committee Member & Advisor to the CMD, L&T.

L&T’s M&M business offers comprehensive EPC solutions across mining, minerals processing, industrial products, and material handling. Additionally, its product business delivers cost-effective solutions for industries such as mining, cement, steel, fertilizers, and ports.

Stock Price Trend L&T’s stock dipped nearly 1 percent to its intraday low of ₹3,247.60 but later rebounded over 1 percent to a high of ₹3,286.70.

Over the past year, the stock has declined by over 2 percent. In February so far, it has lost more than 8 percent, marking its third consecutive month of declines. The stock fell over 1 percent in January and more than 3 percent in December.