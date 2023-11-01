Larsen & Toubro (L&T) share price gained over a percent on Wednesday after the company reported healthy financial performance for the quarter ended September 2023. L&T shares rose as much as 1.85% to ₹2,983.05 apiece on the BSE .

The construction and engineering major L&T reported a net profit of ₹3,223 crore in Q2FY24, registering a growth of 45% year-on-year (YoY).

The company's revenue from operations in the second quarter of the current fiscal rose 19% YoY to ₹51,024 crore, driven by improved execution of large orderbook.

Analysts maintained their positive view on L&T shares with certain brokerages raising their target price on the stock.

Read here: L&T Q2 Results Highlights: Net profit rises 45% to ₹3,222 crore, order book up 72% YoY

Centrum Broking said L&T reported yet another strong set of numbers with stellar 19%/45% YoY growth in revenue and PAT driven by better execution in P&M (projects and manufacturing) segment and profit from sale of commercial property in the Hyderabad Metro project.

“Given the strong orderbook of ₹4.5 trillion, robust prospect pipeline of ₹10 trillion, controlled NWC environment and improving development business dynamics, we have upgraded our rating on the company to Buy from Add," Centrum Broking said.

It tweaked PAT estimates for FY24 and FY25 upwards by 4.8% and 4.7% respectively. The brokerage also raised the target price on the stock to ₹3,465 per share from ₹2,892 earlier.

(Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights! Click here!)

L&T well-placed to benefit in long run

Brokerage firm Prabhudas Lilladher believes L&T is well-placed to benefit in the long run with strong tender prospects, better order conversion in domestic market, significant traction in hydrocarbon and renewable energy orders from international markets like Saudi Arabia and expected uptick in private capex in domestic market.

“The stock is currently trading at PE of 30.3x/25.7x/22.1x FY24/25/26E. We revise our FY24/25E by 6.1%/5% factoring in improved performance of Hyderabad Metro, strong order book and tender prospects," said the brokerage.

Prabhudas Lilladher maintained a ‘Buy’ rating on the stock and raised the target price to ₹3,437 per share from ₹3,302 earlier, valuing core business at PE of 24x Sep’25E.

Also Read: GAIL share price climbs almost 2%; should you buy the stock after Q2 results?

Promising long-term prospects

L&T's Q2FY24 operational results were ahead of Antique Stock Broking’s expectations supported by excellent execution displayed in the P&M segment and better than estimated service segment margin driven by ToD monetization in Hyderabad Metro.

“L&T's long-term business prospects remain promising given infrastructure development and GATI Shakti being the central government's pivotal theme to revive the Indian economy. And since L&T is the largest infrastructure company in India, we believe it would be a key beneficiary," said Antique Stock Broking.

It remains positive on the long-term prospects of the company and maintains a ‘Buy’ call on the stock with a SoTP target of ₹3,398 per share.

L&T share price has gained over 10% in the past three months, while the stock is up more than 40% year-to-date (YTD). L&T shares have risen 45% in the past one year.

At 9:40 am, L&T shares were trading 0.12% higher at ₹2,932.40 apiece on the BSE.

Catch Live Market Updates here

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!