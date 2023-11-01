L&T share price rises after strong Q2 results; brokerages raise target price on stock
L&T's revenue from operations in the second quarter of the current fiscal rose 19% YoY to ₹51,024 crore, driven by improved execution of large orderbook. Analysts maintained their positive view on L&T shares with certain brokerages raising their target price on the stock.
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) share price gained over a percent on Wednesday after the company reported healthy financial performance for the quarter ended September 2023. L&T shares rose as much as 1.85% to ₹2,983.05 apiece on the BSE.
