L&T share price up 41% in last one year; should you still buy it?4 min read 25 Aug 2023, 12:48 PM IST
L&T share price falls on weak market sentiment after recent gains; experts positive on long-term growth potential.
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) share price fell almost 2 per cent in morning trade on BSE on Friday, looking set to extend their losing run into the second consecutive session amid weak market sentiment. The stock opened at ₹2,686.95 against the previous close of ₹2,687.50 and slipped 1.86 per cent to the intraday low of ₹2,637.55 in Friday's trade so far. Market participants said the stock is witnessing some profit booking as it has gained strongly in the recent past.
