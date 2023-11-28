L&T share price up 46% year-to-date; is the stock buy-worthy at this juncture? Experts weigh in
Larsen & Toubro share price has gained over 46% in 2023 so far, analysts believe the stock has more steam left for the long term due to strong order pipeline and growth in emerging sectors.
Larsen & Toubro share price has gained significantly this calendar year so far. Larsen & Toubro (L&T) share price has gained over 46 per cent in the calendar year 2023 so far (as of November 24 close) while the equity benchmark Sensex has gained just over 8 per cent in the same period.
