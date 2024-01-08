L&T shares hit 52-week high after broking firm UBS increases target price
Over the past three months, L&T's stock has demonstrated an impressive growth of over 13 percent, outpacing the 8 percent rise in the benchmark Sensex.
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) shares advanced by 1 percent, reaching a 52-week pinnacle of ₹3,560 per share in intraday trading on January 8. This surge was prompted by the brokerage firm UBS assigning a 'buy' rating to the stock, accompanied by an upward revision of the target price from ₹3,600 to ₹4,400. This adjustment implies a potential upside of 23 percent from the current levels.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started