Shares of construction major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) hit fresh one-year high of ₹2319.90 in Monday's trade. The counter was trading 1.79 per cent higher at ₹2,315.00 per share at around 10:40 am. The stock is up nearly 7 per cent in a week and nearly 21 per cent in the last 3 months.

Larsen and Toubro Ltd is among companies competing to build the ₹42,000 crore-International Container Transshipment Terminal in Great Nicobar, according to a Mint report.

On Saturday, the National Green Tribunal stayed the ₹72,000 crore Great Nicobar Development Plan, which includes the transhipment hub.

The project has faced opposition from environmentalists over potential damage to flora and fauna in the ecologically sensitive region. However, the government is keen to develop the mega terminal in a public-private partnership (PPP).

Union minister of ports, shipping and waterways Sarbananda Sonowal said in an interview that the project would not impact the island ecology at all, and the proposal was made only after conducting the required surveys. He said the government would finalize the private player after evaluating the expressions of interest (EoIs). However, he did not divulge the names of interested parties.

“Around 10 domestic and global players have responded to the EoIs sought for the mega project. These would be evaluated before finalizing the company that will develop this terminal under the PPP model," the minister said.