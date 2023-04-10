L&T shares hit fresh 52-week high today; near ₹2,320 mark1 min read . Updated: 10 Apr 2023, 11:29 AM IST
- Larsen and Toubro Ltd is among companies competing to build the ₹42,000 crore-International Container Transshipment Terminal in Great Nicobar
Shares of construction major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) hit fresh one-year high of ₹2319.90 in Monday's trade. The counter was trading 1.79 per cent higher at ₹2,315.00 per share at around 10:40 am. The stock is up nearly 7 per cent in a week and nearly 21 per cent in the last 3 months.
