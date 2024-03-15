L&T, Siemens, ABB, Thermax share prices rise up to 70% in a year. Should you Buy, Sell or Hold the capital goods majors?
Stock market today: Larsen & Toubro, Siemens, ABB India, Thermax share prices have gained up to 70% in a year. The BSE capital goods index too is up 65% in a year having seen regular buying interest by Foreign Portfolio Investors. The strong order flows is driving this rally. Should you Buy or Sell?
Larsen & Toubro, Siemens , ABB India , Thermax share prices have seen strong run up on the bouses having gained up to 70% in a year. Bharat Heavy Electricals Share price has been a outlier having given multi bagger returns of 179% in a year to investors.
