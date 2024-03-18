L&T stock: L&T share price up 63% in last one year; is it still buy-worthy? Experts weigh in
L&T share price has surged 63 per cent over the last year, significantly outperforming the benchmark Sensex which has also gained impressively by 26 per cent.
Snapping the winning streak of the last four consecutive seeks, shares of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) ended almost 4 per cent lower for the week ended Friday, March 15.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started