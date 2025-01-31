India's benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, rose on Friday, driven by positive global market trends and anticipation of the Economic Survey. The Sensex gained 478.77 points, or 0.62%, to reach 77,238.58, while the Nifty climbed 188.40 points, or 0.81%, to 23,437.90. A total of 2,375 shares advanced, 960 shares declined, and 113 remained unchanged.

Investors are keenly waiting for Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to present Union Budget 2025 in the parliament tomorrow, February 1.

"The Budget - expectations and actuals - will influence the market today and tomorrow. Since we are going into the Budget without a pre-Budget rally, the probability of a rally, post Budget, will be high if the Budget delivers on growth stimulating initiatives like cuts in personal income tax. But it is important to understand that the impact of the Budget will last only for a few days, at best. The medium to long-term trend of the market will be dictated by GDP and earnings growth. Therefore, investors should look for cues on these crucial macro trends.

Market is strongly reacting to results with good results being rewarded and poor results getting punished. This has spiked the market volatility. Fairly-valued high quality largecap financials continue to be a safe sector for investors," said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services.

Budget Day 2025 stock picks Narinder Wadhwa, MD & CEO at Ski Capital Services Ltd, has listed ten stocks to buy ahead of Union Budget 2025.

“A fiscal deficit target of 4.5% would likely cheer the stock markets, balancing fiscal consolidation with growth needs. This target signals macroeconomic stability while maintaining space for capital expenditure, a critical driver of economic growth,” Wadhwa said.

Wadhwa further added, “In defence, the focus is expected to remain on “Make in India” with higher allocations toward domestic production and export initiatives. Companies such as Bharat Electronics (BEL), Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL), Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, and Cochin Shipyard stand out due to their robust order books and leadership in indigenization efforts. The capex theme remains critical, with infrastructure players like L&T, KNR Constructions, and PNC Infratech poised for gains, along with Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra in automobiles, and healthcare players like Apollo Hospitals. Defence-linked sectors are also likely beneficiaries if the government continues its push for indigenization."

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL): BEL stock is trading over 5 per cent up on Friday's trading session at ₹292.10.

Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL): HAL share price is up nearly 4 per cent on Friday, trading at ₹3,932 on NSE.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders stock is also trading 5 per cent up on Friday at ₹2,461.50.

Cochin Shipyard: Cochin Shipyard stock is up around 4% on January 31, trading at ₹1,513.50.

Larsen and Toubro Ltd: L&T share price is trading 4 per cent up today, at ₹3,562.

KNR Constructions: KNR Constructions stock is down nearly 0.41 per cent at ₹288.75.

PNC Infratech: PNC Infratech stock is up nearly 4 per cent today, trading at ₹317.75.

Tata Motors: Tata Motors share price is around 2 per cent up on Friday, trading at ₹709.75.

Mahindra & Mahindra: M&M stock is nearly a per cent up on Friday, trading at ₹3,004.25.

Apollo Hospitals: Apollo Hospitals share price is slightly up to trade at ₹6,839.30.