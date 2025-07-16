L&T Tech Q1 Results: Net profit rises just 1% YoY to ₹316 crore; revenue jumps 16.4%

L&T Tech Q1 Results: L&T Technology Services Ltd declared the April to June quarter results for fiscal 2025-26 (Q1FY26) on Wednesday, July 16. The company reported a 0.7 per cent marginal increase in consolidated net profit at ₹316.1 crore compared to ₹313.9 crore in the same quarter of the previous year.

The company's revenue from operations for the quarter ended on June 30, 2025 rose by 16.4 per cent to ₹2,866 crore from ₹2,461 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The total expenses of L&T Tech for the first quarter of FY26 surged by 19.5 per cent to ₹2,501 crore compared to ₹2,091 crore in the same period a year ago.