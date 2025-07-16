L&T Tech Q1 Results: Net profit rises just 1% YoY to ₹316 crore; revenue jumps 16.4%

L&T Tech Q1 Results: L&T Technology Services Ltd declared the April to June quarter results for fiscal 2025-26 (Q1FY26) on Wednesday, July 16. The company reported a 0.7 per cent marginal increase in consolidated net profit at ₹316.1 crore compared to ₹313.9 crore in the same quarter of the previous year.

The company's revenue from operations for the quarter ended on June 30, 2025 rose by 16.4 per cent to ₹2,866 crore from ₹2,461 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The total expenses of L&T Tech for the first quarter of FY26 surged by 19.5 per cent to ₹2,501 crore compared to ₹2,091 crore in the same period a year ago.

In addition to the results, L&T Technology Services on Wednesday informed about a change in senior management personnel. The company announced the appointment of T Shivram as the new Chief Human Resource Officer and Senior Management Personnel from August 1, 2025 onwards. MT Lakshmanan's term as Chief Human Resource Officer and Senior Management Personnel of the Company ends on July 31, 2025.