L&T Tech Q4 result review: Stock tanks 9.5% as brokerages remain cautious, cut estimates
L&T Tech reported a modest 0.2 percent YoY increase in net profit, reaching ₹340 crore, due to slower revenue growth and a reduction in margins. Its revenue grew 5 percent YoY to ₹2,537.5 crore.
Shares of L&T Technology Services (LTTS) fell 9.5 percent on Friday (April 26) after the IT firm forecasted a 100 basis point decline in its FY25 EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes) margin in guidance.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started