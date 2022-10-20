IT stock declares 15 interim dividend, record date next week. Details here

“The Board of Directors have also declared an Interim Dividend of Rs. 15/- per equity share. The Interim Dividend shall be paid to equity shareholders of the Company whose names will appear in the Register of Members or in the records of the Depositories as Beneficial Owners of Equity shares as on Friday, October 28, 2022 which is the Record Date fixed for the aforesaid purpose," L&T Tech informed in the exchange filing.