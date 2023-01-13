After announcing the acquisition of the Smart World & Communication (SWC) from its parent company, shares of L&T Technology Services Limited plunged by 5.32% on Friday.

Its shares closed at ₹3446.95 on BSE on Friday. The company's shares opened at ₹3625.15. The stock has fallen by 36.28% from its 52-week high mark of ₹5714 reported on January 14,2022.

The engineering services company announced to acquire the Smart World & Communication (SWC) Business of L&T Services Limited on Thursday.

Since its foundation in 2016, Smart World and Communication has expanded its business of Network Operations Center (NOC), OSS, Datacenter, Cloud/Private 5G to over 25,000 locations across India.

This acquisition will help LTTS in bolstering its global presence in Next-Gen Communications Sustainable Spaces and Cybersecurity. It will also help the tech firm in 5G offerings and services. Notably, the 5G service is expected to have a global impact of 1.3 trillion by 2030.

It is focused in providing services in smart cities, address opportunities and provide smart solutions in the areas of end-to-end communications, city surveillance and intelligent traffic management system for the Government as well as enterprises. The company crossed its annual revenue of ₹1,000 crores.

With this acquisition, the company aims to enhance its operation and provide better services including design, architect, build and operate, effectively catering to the portfolios encompassing NextGen Communications, Sustainable Spaces and Cybersecurity.