L&T Tech share price falls over 5% after SWC acquisition announcement1 min read . Updated: 13 Jan 2023, 05:40 PM IST
After announcing the acquisition of the Smart World & Communication (SWC) from its parent company, shares of L&T Technology Services Limited plunged by 5.32% on Friday.
